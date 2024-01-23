Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Samantha Barron

Favorites

View 13 Photos
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The bathroom is clad in blue penny tile, and natural light pours in to illuminate it all. “It’s almost a spa-like experience,” says Khoi. The tiles are from Bedrosians.
The bathroom is clad in blue penny tile, and natural light pours in to illuminate it all. “It’s almost a spa-like experience,” says Khoi. The tiles are from Bedrosians.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.