The vertical cedar slats create a sophisticated exterior that echo the outdoor sconces designed by Brendan Ravenhill that provide adjustable, dimmable light.
The warmth, grain, and variability of cedar glows under the sunshine at a Dwell House installed in Healdsburg, California.
A playful wood screen greets visitors at the front entry, as well as providing support for a cushioned bench seat. Durable materials such as the Doug Fir cabinetry, White Oak flooring and a slate tile floor provide warmth and longevity.