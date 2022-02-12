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Goneau highlighted the red brick wall in the living room by leaving it bare and protecting it behind museum-quality glass. The space also features a floor-to-ceiling window that’s coated on the outside with a reflective film, letting residents keep their curtains open by day without fear of being seen from the street. The green sofa is by St-Laurent Domison and the white oak chairs are by Hans Wegner. All other furniture is custom.
Madera produced 14-inch-wide heart oak timber flooring in up to 24-foot lengths for the large first floor, which includes a kitchen and dining area that spans nearly 40 feet. The brand’s reputation for high-quality timber flooring is driven by its “forest to floor” approach, which allows them to oversee every aspect of the process, from the cutting of the oak at the partner mill in Bavaria, to the installation.