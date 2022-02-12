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Goneau highlighted the red brick wall in the living room by leaving it bare and protecting it behind museum-quality glass. The space also features a floor-to-ceiling window that’s coated on the outside with a reflective film, letting residents keep their curtains open by day without fear of being seen from the street. The green sofa is by St-Laurent Domison and the white oak chairs are by Hans Wegner. All other furniture is custom.
Goneau highlighted the red brick wall in the living room by leaving it bare and protecting it behind museum-quality glass. The space also features a floor-to-ceiling window that’s coated on the outside with a reflective film, letting residents keep their curtains open by day without fear of being seen from the street. The green sofa is by St-Laurent Domison and the white oak chairs are by Hans Wegner. All other furniture is custom.
The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
“We wanted the floors to shine and pull back from a busy design,” explains architect Rob Diaz. “I’ve worked with Madera for years and they simply have the best flooring for our style. The flooring is stunning and did not go unnoticed. It was money well spent.”
“We wanted the floors to shine and pull back from a busy design,” explains architect Rob Diaz. “I’ve worked with Madera for years and they simply have the best flooring for our style. The flooring is stunning and did not go unnoticed. It was money well spent.”
The interior scheme is defined by clean lines and soft textiles that add warmth. Architect Rob Diaz also highlights the “killer lighting from some of the best in the business”, including Apparatus Studio, Allied Maker, and vintage pieces from 1st Dibs and Blackman Cruz.
The interior scheme is defined by clean lines and soft textiles that add warmth. Architect Rob Diaz also highlights the “killer lighting from some of the best in the business”, including Apparatus Studio, Allied Maker, and vintage pieces from 1st Dibs and Blackman Cruz.
In the guesthouse, the kitchen features oak joinery, walls, and ceiling that echo the use of oak flooring throughout the main home. The stone floor adds to the old charm of the material palette.
In the guesthouse, the kitchen features oak joinery, walls, and ceiling that echo the use of oak flooring throughout the main home. The stone floor adds to the old charm of the material palette.
Madera produced 14-inch-wide heart oak timber flooring in up to 24-foot lengths for the large first floor, which includes a kitchen and dining area that spans nearly 40 feet. The brand’s reputation for high-quality timber flooring is driven by its “forest to floor” approach, which allows them to oversee every aspect of the process, from the cutting of the oak at the partner mill in Bavaria, to the installation.
Madera produced 14-inch-wide heart oak timber flooring in up to 24-foot lengths for the large first floor, which includes a kitchen and dining area that spans nearly 40 feet. The brand’s reputation for high-quality timber flooring is driven by its “forest to floor” approach, which allows them to oversee every aspect of the process, from the cutting of the oak at the partner mill in Bavaria, to the installation.