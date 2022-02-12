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Collection by Raymond Perusina

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The firm restored the home with exterior metal cladding, which will be more resilient in the coastal weather, and new window units bring in plenty of natural light.
The firm restored the home with exterior metal cladding, which will be more resilient in the coastal weather, and new window units bring in plenty of natural light.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Douglas and Derek’s shared taste is on display in the dining area, with its mix of timber, steel, and slate. “Everything was selected to exude warmth and tactility and to offer splashes of color,” Douglas says. The solid oak table is also by Mudge, and the chairs are from South African furniture company Houtlander.
Douglas and Derek’s shared taste is on display in the dining area, with its mix of timber, steel, and slate. “Everything was selected to exude warmth and tactility and to offer splashes of color,” Douglas says. The solid oak table is also by Mudge, and the chairs are from South African furniture company Houtlander.
A new clean and unified access.
A new clean and unified access.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
The rear opens up 23 feet, and the glass doors pocket into the wall.
The rear opens up 23 feet, and the glass doors pocket into the wall.
The couple maintained much of the home’s original layout and restored ceilings that had been lowered in an earlier renovation to their prior height. Designs by Julián’s father, artist Luis Fernando Benedit, decorate the interiors alongside Julián’s and Micaela’s own works.
The couple maintained much of the home’s original layout and restored ceilings that had been lowered in an earlier renovation to their prior height. Designs by Julián’s father, artist Luis Fernando Benedit, decorate the interiors alongside Julián’s and Micaela’s own works.
Built-in furniture preserves floor space for the tiny home. The designers outfitted the dining area with a built-in table for two and created a sleek built-in sofa for the living space.
Built-in furniture preserves floor space for the tiny home. The designers outfitted the dining area with a built-in table for two and created a sleek built-in sofa for the living space.
Inside, the small dwelling presents a sun-kissed atmosphere, complete with extensive glazing.
Inside, the small dwelling presents a sun-kissed atmosphere, complete with extensive glazing.
"The composite structure is extraordinarily durable,
"The composite structure is extraordinarily durable,
"It's simple, yet it's expressive,” Scardulla says. “We don't like excesses. We don't like when you enter a space, and everything is immediately declared, everything is clear. We like discovery and complexity. That's why we love that you get there and you get to the door, and you have one perception, then you enter and get another, step down, and have a new perception, and so on. You take the bed down and get a new perception again."
"It's simple, yet it's expressive,” Scardulla says. “We don't like excesses. We don't like when you enter a space, and everything is immediately declared, everything is clear. We like discovery and complexity. That's why we love that you get there and you get to the door, and you have one perception, then you enter and get another, step down, and have a new perception, and so on. You take the bed down and get a new perception again."
After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho. The 200-square-foot house, with its honey-colored wood cladding and contrasting blond wood interior, suits Chris perfectly. “Since moving here I’ve simplified not only my way of living, but also my mentality and work ethic,” he says.
After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho. The 200-square-foot house, with its honey-colored wood cladding and contrasting blond wood interior, suits Chris perfectly. “Since moving here I’ve simplified not only my way of living, but also my mentality and work ethic,” he says.
The clients wanted a summer home that would allow them to enjoy the landscape from both inside and outside spaces—and the outdoor spaces needed to be protected from the often windy weather. “That’s why we have the outdoor space to the north of the building, so it’s protected,” explains architect Line Solgaard. The protected deck area gets the evening sun until 10pm in the summer, and views to the water have been maintained through large windows and the glazed wall.
The clients wanted a summer home that would allow them to enjoy the landscape from both inside and outside spaces—and the outdoor spaces needed to be protected from the often windy weather. “That’s why we have the outdoor space to the north of the building, so it’s protected,” explains architect Line Solgaard. The protected deck area gets the evening sun until 10pm in the summer, and views to the water have been maintained through large windows and the glazed wall.

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