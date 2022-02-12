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Collection by Samantha Baker-Green

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A standalone bathtub sits outside an extra-large shower surrounded by a small indoor garden. All faucets in the home were sourced from the Catalan company Icónico.
A standalone bathtub sits outside an extra-large shower surrounded by a small indoor garden. All faucets in the home were sourced from the Catalan company Icónico.
An extra arched window was added to both floors to create more symmetry and bring in more daylight. Work in the patio is on hold for the moment, though the owners envision plants that will adapt to the location's cold winter climate, a pond to attract birds and a garden that is truly lush - like you are living in nature.
An extra arched window was added to both floors to create more symmetry and bring in more daylight. Work in the patio is on hold for the moment, though the owners envision plants that will adapt to the location's cold winter climate, a pond to attract birds and a garden that is truly lush - like you are living in nature.
The master bathroom's shower stall now has simple tiled surfaces and interesting play of light due to the screen of glass blocks.
The master bathroom's shower stall now has simple tiled surfaces and interesting play of light due to the screen of glass blocks.
At the master bathroom, the existing white joinery was replaced with solid Birch plywood joinery, bringing warmth and intentionality to the space. Glass blocks were used as a divider between the vanity and shower. “This not only reinforces the design language, but also allows more light into the shower area, enhancing the sense of openness and comfort,” says Jun.
At the master bathroom, the existing white joinery was replaced with solid Birch plywood joinery, bringing warmth and intentionality to the space. Glass blocks were used as a divider between the vanity and shower. “This not only reinforces the design language, but also allows more light into the shower area, enhancing the sense of openness and comfort,” says Jun.
The homeowner’s extendable dining table bought from Denmark became an anchor, surrounded by dining chairs from Australian brand, VUUE.
The homeowner’s extendable dining table bought from Denmark became an anchor, surrounded by dining chairs from Australian brand, VUUE.
The homeowner's collection of vintage furniture brings a timeless feel to the home.
The homeowner's collection of vintage furniture brings a timeless feel to the home.
Jun lined the wall from the entrance door to the living area with solid Birch plywood panels for a sense of scale and warmth. “To maximise flexibility in a limited space, we designed a communal-style living area, intentionally omitting a television,” he says.
Jun lined the wall from the entrance door to the living area with solid Birch plywood panels for a sense of scale and warmth. “To maximise flexibility in a limited space, we designed a communal-style living area, intentionally omitting a television,” he says.
The home is currently being rented out to recoup some building costs, and the owners are considering a permanent move after their daughter leaves for college.
The home is currently being rented out to recoup some building costs, and the owners are considering a permanent move after their daughter leaves for college.
The new kitchen, part of the reconstructed extension, takes advantage of ample glass.
The new kitchen, part of the reconstructed extension, takes advantage of ample glass.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
Lighting floods into the space during the day through many, many windows on the main floor. A Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant light above the dining table helps illuminate the room come nightfall.
Lighting floods into the space during the day through many, many windows on the main floor. A Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant light above the dining table helps illuminate the room come nightfall.
Torontonians Dan and Diane Molenaar head north to Drag Lake when they need a weekend away from urban life—though they brought some of the city with them. The mirrored windows that circle the cottage were recycled from two office towers in Toronto.
Torontonians Dan and Diane Molenaar head north to Drag Lake when they need a weekend away from urban life—though they brought some of the city with them. The mirrored windows that circle the cottage were recycled from two office towers in Toronto.
A house in Greenmeadow, a Joseph Eichler development in Palo Alto.
A house in Greenmeadow, a Joseph Eichler development in Palo Alto.
Brick stairs lead to the entrance of the midcentury abode.
Brick stairs lead to the entrance of the midcentury abode.
A close-up of the home's elegant wood siding.
A close-up of the home's elegant wood siding.
Clean lines and a sleek black exterior welcome you to this North Highland Park hilltop home.
Clean lines and a sleek black exterior welcome you to this North Highland Park hilltop home.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.

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