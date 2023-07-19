SubscribeSign In
Siatama Kitchen Design by H. Miller Bros
11 feet ceilings with original plaster details from 1878.
The apartment is filled with contemporary Scandinavian art.
Color Scheme by local KOI Color Studio.
Living room with thick Moroccan rugs.
The kitchen has direct access to the living room.
Key to the space-efficient floor plan is a strategically placed set of recessed areas, includingthe sleeping nook and writing desk.
Although the loft is relatively small, high ceilings and an open floor plan give it room to spare.
