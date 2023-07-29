Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Clients can choose their own fixtures and fittings to create a unique home that reflects their own style.
Multiple glazed French doors open out to the courtyard to create a connection between interior and exterior spaces.
The vaulted ceilings over the living space create generous height that makes the interior feel larger than the modest footprint.
Oaxaca Interests is a Texas-based real estate operator, developer, and investment firm. The company partnered with award-winning architecture practice Lake|Flato to found HiFAB.
