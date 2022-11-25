SubscribeSign In
i
Collection by ian lanning

Favorites

View 6 Photos
The reclaimed hickory facade of the Micro Cabin by BC-OA is punctured by windows that overlook National Forest Service land.
The reclaimed hickory facade of the Micro Cabin by BC-OA is punctured by windows that overlook National Forest Service land.
Stargazing is easy thanks to the lack of light pollution.
Stargazing is easy thanks to the lack of light pollution.
David Ferguson of Kimo Estate took construction into his own hands in a two-person owner-builder team.
David Ferguson of Kimo Estate took construction into his own hands in a two-person owner-builder team.