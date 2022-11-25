Dwell House
Collection by
ian lanning
Favorites
View
6
Photos
The reclaimed hickory facade of the Micro Cabin by BC-OA is punctured by windows that overlook National Forest Service land.
Stargazing is easy thanks to the lack of light pollution.
David Ferguson of Kimo Estate took construction into his own hands in a two-person owner-builder team.
