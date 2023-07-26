Offered at $850,000 the 1955 Toufic H. Kalil House in Manchester, New Hampshire, is one of only seven Usonian Automatics ever constructed. Held in the family for almost 40 years, it hit the market for the first time this October.
The light-filled lounge includes a 10-seat built-in sofa. The floors throughout are engineered American oak.
Built-in seating maximizes space in the living room, and old pin-up calendars that were found on site have been framed as decor.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
Inside, nods to naval architecture continue with wood-clad walls and ceilings, as well as a simple yet functional use of space. Black fixtures and trim accentuate the angular shapes.
Ridge skylights in a vaulted ceiling welcome light into the open living space of the family's home.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Boyer relocated the laundry room and installed this cozy seating nook for the family in the old space. Occupants can interact with people in the kitchen, or appreciate the views into the front yard and mature trees.