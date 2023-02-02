Favorites
Viewrail FLIGHT Mono is the first-ever ICC-certified floating stair system. “From a safety perspective, all of our systems are rigorously tested and ICC certified,” says Johnson, “and working with our national team of certified installers ensures the installation of each made-to-order stair system goes as planned.”
One unexpected quality of floating stairs is that they interact visually with the wall and ceiling even more than the floor. “You’re able to create some really extraordinary spaces when you use floating stairs as the unifying element that ties these different dimensions and surface materials together,” says Johnson.