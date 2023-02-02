SubscribeSign In
Collection by Celia Reece

Favorites

View 9 Photos
Viewrail FLIGHT Mono is the first-ever ICC-certified floating stair system. “From a safety perspective, all of our systems are rigorously tested and ICC certified,” says Johnson, “and working with our national team of certified installers ensures the installation of each made-to-order stair system goes as planned.”
Though handrail choice typically boils down to personal preference, a cable or rod railing may be more practical than glass in fingerprint-prone areas or high-traffic locations with kids and pets.
Viewrail FLIGHT Duo suspends stair treads between parallel steel stringers—allowing ultimate transparency through the riser-less backs.
FLIGHT Mono—Viewrail’s flagship stair system—employs a single steel stringer and open-riser design.
One unexpected quality of floating stairs is that they interact visually with the wall and ceiling even more than the floor. “You’re able to create some really extraordinary spaces when you use floating stairs as the unifying element that ties these different dimensions and surface materials together,” says Johnson.
“Viewrail floating stairs work really well with many different styles and design influences,” says Will Johnson, Viewrail’s Director of Design. In this home, rich wood treads and a complementary handrail give these floating stairs a weightless, modern look.
Warm and timeless, this FLIGHT Stack staircase from Viewrail incorporates completely hidden stringers and stacked wooden treads.
Warm and timeless, this FLIGHT Stack staircase from Viewrail incorporates completely hidden stringers and stacked wooden treads.