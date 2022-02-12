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Collection by Richard

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Inside the bathroom, a Phase sconce from RBW sits above a Scarabeo Moon sink.
Inside the bathroom, a Phase sconce from RBW sits above a Scarabeo Moon sink.
The color of the bathroom tiles calls back to the kitchen’s color scheme and the cork floor in the parlor.
The color of the bathroom tiles calls back to the kitchen’s color scheme and the cork floor in the parlor.