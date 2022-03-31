Sean often paints by the studio’s windows, which are actually glass doors from Home Depot, a budget-friendly option.
Sean and My grow vegetables with permaculture techniques, tend to an orchard, and have a few hens their children like to chase around. “We want to be as self-sufficient as possible,” Sean says.
Sean and My turned one bay of their three-car garage into a recording studio; the pine shiplap nods to Swedish saunas.
Their two-bedroom unit is upstairs, and an art and music studio occupies part of the lower level. In warmer months, the family spends most of their time outside, often around a firepit Sean built from stones he found in the backyard.
After purchasing a property in Westerly, Rhode Island, Sean W. Spellman and My Larsdotter converted the garage on their lot into their live-work home and made the primary residence a rental.
A built-in banquette with a custom table designed by Engelsman saves space. The bench has a cushion made by Caroline and the chairs are Vintage J.L. Moller Model #75 Dining Chairs. A partial wall now separates the adjacent den and TV room, to balance connection and separation.
One of their favorite pieces is the dining nook banquette. “We both grew up in Germany,” explains Hoeller, “where wraparound seating areas around the dining or kitchen table are common.”
The custom banquette has a slatted back so as to allow the window behind it to open and let in light. The table is a vintage piece from John and Kelly, made with reclaimed wood from a bowling alley. The overhead pendant is by Brendan Ravenhill.
The engawa deck is a traditional Japanese feature. It's a place where guests are often greeted to sit with a casual cup of tea. The David and Mayuko also uses it as a viewing porch toward the back yard for when the kids play in the grass.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.