Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
NEWYEAR
Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
g
Collection by
Gary Flynn
Favorites
View
5
Photos
The full process can take between 14 and 16 weeks, but the company is working on getting the full cycle completed in 10 weeks.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from European larch that's finished with a deep brown tone that mimics the color of tree trunks.
The designers affixed small reading lights on each side of the headboard in the bedroom area to facilitate nighttime reading.
The modular cabin's dining area showcases a built-in bar area flooded with natural light by an adjacent floor-to-ceiling window.
Share