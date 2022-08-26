In the main bathroom, a white oak vanity topped with a honed Carrera marble counter. The flooring is terrazzo Pisa Polished 24x24 tiles.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The architects created a proper entry by placing it between the first and second floors, and defining it with Clé tile with a wave motif. A half flight of stairs leads to the second floor, where all of the bedrooms are located.
The couple packed storage around the stairs, with cabinets underneath and shelves lining the tread.
Steps covered with black-and-white graphic tile connect the fire pit area to the interior and the outdoor dining space.
The wet bar features a backsplash covered with copper-colored glass tile. The lower cabinets are shou sugi ban–treated red oak, and the open shelves are made of white oak.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
“The kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the living space, and is highly functional without too much glamour,” the homeowner says.
“We wanted to honor the existing building by revealing all of the exposed structural elements, and many of the original finishes,” Swatt says.