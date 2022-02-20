Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
h
Collection by hannah wilson

Favorites

View 77 Photos
Before: Brick tones predominated in the master bedroom.
Before: Brick tones predominated in the master bedroom.
“As much as it’s practical, it’s also a very good-looking thing: a sculpture piece. I call it the jewel on the side,” says Noguera of the unique skylight here.
“As much as it’s practical, it’s also a very good-looking thing: a sculpture piece. I call it the jewel on the side,” says Noguera of the unique skylight here.
A variety of factors—the site, the topography, the dramatic cantilever above the water—led to the home’s specific square shape and position on the site.
A variety of factors—the site, the topography, the dramatic cantilever above the water—led to the home’s specific square shape and position on the site.
The whole house is made from Argentenian pine. Inside, it’s painted a fresh white, while thermal wood wraps the exterior.
The whole house is made from Argentenian pine. Inside, it’s painted a fresh white, while thermal wood wraps the exterior.
The architect considers this the "heart of the house, where all of our valuable possessions, from books, to movies, to records, are stored," he says.
The architect considers this the "heart of the house, where all of our valuable possessions, from books, to movies, to records, are stored," he says.
A soaring tower of shelves crafted from Shinnoki pre-finished wood panels in the "Ivory Oak" color now form the family library.
A soaring tower of shelves crafted from Shinnoki pre-finished wood panels in the "Ivory Oak" color now form the family library.
A view from the sleeping space into the living area, where Ligne Roset sofas sit on an IKEA carpet under a vintage Lightolier chandelier. A custom curtain rod bends onto the adjacent wall so that the drapery does not obscure any of the window. "There is strong light and shadows in the apartment," Antonio says.
A view from the sleeping space into the living area, where Ligne Roset sofas sit on an IKEA carpet under a vintage Lightolier chandelier. A custom curtain rod bends onto the adjacent wall so that the drapery does not obscure any of the window. "There is strong light and shadows in the apartment," Antonio says.
Antonio designed thin shelves with hinged storage boxes that do double duty as structural elements. "It's a play between solid and void," he says about the open and closed design.
Antonio designed thin shelves with hinged storage boxes that do double duty as structural elements. "It's a play between solid and void," he says about the open and closed design.
A view of the entry from inside. A mid-century palette and simple modern graphic of warm walnut, textured glass, painted door, and stained wood door jambs.
A view of the entry from inside. A mid-century palette and simple modern graphic of warm walnut, textured glass, painted door, and stained wood door jambs.
The couple are avid readers; a hallway of shelving is now home to their ample book collection. “As we walk by, we catch a glimpse of something we haven’t read in 30 years… or never have read at all,” says Donna.
The couple are avid readers; a hallway of shelving is now home to their ample book collection. “As we walk by, we catch a glimpse of something we haven’t read in 30 years… or never have read at all,” says Donna.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
Matching the grain and texture of the kitchen to the rest of the cladding in the house creates a seamless look and adds coziness and warmth to an otherwise-open space.
Matching the grain and texture of the kitchen to the rest of the cladding in the house creates a seamless look and adds coziness and warmth to an otherwise-open space.
"We give every client a questionnaire," Kevin says. "The first question asks what they need in their home. No compromise. The second question asks what they want in their home. And the third question asks what would blow their mind. At the end of the day, I’m looking to fit all of those things into their tiny home."
"We give every client a questionnaire," Kevin says. "The first question asks what they need in their home. No compromise. The second question asks what they want in their home. And the third question asks what would blow their mind. At the end of the day, I’m looking to fit all of those things into their tiny home."

57 more saves