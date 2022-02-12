The composition of flat-roofed volumes—clad entirely in Nakamoto Forestry yakisugi sourced from PEFC-certified, air-dried Japanese cedar—reads as a single dark form against the forested landscape, punctuated by carefully placed openings that offer glimpses of the bright interior. At twilight, the entry facade (as seen here) becomes illuminated by warm light spilling from the covered porch and windows onto the gravel path.