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The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area embodies the Edwards’ principle of “soft contrast,” with pared-back interiors that counterbalance the home’s dark exterior. A Thos. Moser walnut dining set anchors the space beneath a sculptural white pendant, while a large picture window draws the surrounding woods into the room.
The rear elevation reveals the home’s sculptural composition of dark rectangular volumes and voids. Floor-to-ceiling glass openings punctuate the Nakamoto Forestry Gendai Linseed Black yakisugi siding, while the second-floor loft—the family’s self-described “everything room”—rises above a screened porch situated between the two wings.
The composition of flat-roofed volumes—clad entirely in Nakamoto Forestry yakisugi sourced from PEFC-certified, air-dried Japanese cedar—reads as a single dark form against the forested landscape, punctuated by carefully placed openings that offer glimpses of the bright interior. At twilight, the entry facade (as seen here) becomes illuminated by warm light spilling from the covered porch and windows onto the gravel path.
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