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Collection by Christine

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Structural steel elements are kept intentionally lightweight.
Structural steel elements are kept intentionally lightweight.
A Victoria and Albert Ventrella soaking tub is positioned near windows framing Goat Peak.
A Victoria and Albert Ventrella soaking tub is positioned near windows framing Goat Peak.
A floating vanity by Kerf Design features the brand's usual integrated pulls—no visible hardware disrupts the cabinet's clean lines.
A floating vanity by Kerf Design features the brand's usual integrated pulls—no visible hardware disrupts the cabinet's clean lines.
A BlueDot side table keeps the space uncluttered, while artwork by Jason Hallman adds personal warmth.
A BlueDot side table keeps the space uncluttered, while artwork by Jason Hallman adds personal warmth.
Custom shelving from Modern Shelving organizes provisions for a household that shops infrequently (the nearest major grocery store is 15 miles away).
Custom shelving from Modern Shelving organizes provisions for a household that shops infrequently (the nearest major grocery store is 15 miles away).
Eastfork Pottery dishware sits within easy reach, while a Citizenry rug softens the concrete floor underfoot.
Eastfork Pottery dishware sits within easy reach, while a Citizenry rug softens the concrete floor underfoot.
Custom Kerf cabinetry in matte black anchors the kitchen, paired with Paperstone CoverPly countertops.
Custom Kerf cabinetry in matte black anchors the kitchen, paired with Paperstone CoverPly countertops.
The dining table and bench, sourced from Seattle's now-closed Area 51 furniture store, anchor the great room alongside Emeco Navy aluminum chairs and additional seating from DWR.
The dining table and bench, sourced from Seattle's now-closed Area 51 furniture store, anchor the great room alongside Emeco Navy aluminum chairs and additional seating from DWR.
BlueDot pendant lights hang above the kitchen table.
BlueDot pendant lights hang above the kitchen table.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area embodies the Edwards’ principle of “soft contrast,” with pared-back interiors that counterbalance the home’s dark exterior. A Thos. Moser walnut dining set anchors the space beneath a sculptural white pendant, while a large picture window draws the surrounding woods into the room.
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area embodies the Edwards’ principle of “soft contrast,” with pared-back interiors that counterbalance the home’s dark exterior. A Thos. Moser walnut dining set anchors the space beneath a sculptural white pendant, while a large picture window draws the surrounding woods into the room.
The rear elevation reveals the home’s sculptural composition of dark rectangular volumes and voids. Floor-to-ceiling glass openings punctuate the Nakamoto Forestry Gendai Linseed Black yakisugi siding, while the second-floor loft—the family’s self-described “everything room”—rises above a screened porch situated between the two wings.
The rear elevation reveals the home’s sculptural composition of dark rectangular volumes and voids. Floor-to-ceiling glass openings punctuate the Nakamoto Forestry Gendai Linseed Black yakisugi siding, while the second-floor loft—the family’s self-described “everything room”—rises above a screened porch situated between the two wings.
The composition of flat-roofed volumes—clad entirely in Nakamoto Forestry yakisugi sourced from PEFC-certified, air-dried Japanese cedar—reads as a single dark form against the forested landscape, punctuated by carefully placed openings that offer glimpses of the bright interior. At twilight, the entry facade (as seen here) becomes illuminated by warm light spilling from the covered porch and windows onto the gravel path.
The composition of flat-roofed volumes—clad entirely in Nakamoto Forestry yakisugi sourced from PEFC-certified, air-dried Japanese cedar—reads as a single dark form against the forested landscape, punctuated by carefully placed openings that offer glimpses of the bright interior. At twilight, the entry facade (as seen here) becomes illuminated by warm light spilling from the covered porch and windows onto the gravel path.
A generous covered entry porch provides a sheltered connection between the main house and a small garage and workshop. The warm-toned wood soffit creates a striking contrast against the charred Japanese cedar cladding, while the open breezeway beyond frames a view through to the woods.
A generous covered entry porch provides a sheltered connection between the main house and a small garage and workshop. The warm-toned wood soffit creates a striking contrast against the charred Japanese cedar cladding, while the open breezeway beyond frames a view through to the woods.
Landscape architect Chandler Fairbanks' original design has been updated with an environmentally-friendly lawn of native clover, a gas fire pit lounge and raised beds.
Landscape architect Chandler Fairbanks' original design has been updated with an environmentally-friendly lawn of native clover, a gas fire pit lounge and raised beds.

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