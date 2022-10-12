The stairwell and custom couch are integrated to make the most of the modest footprint. The couch, also designed by JaegerSloan Studio, is built in two separate pieces allowing one piece to rotate to create a queen-sized bed with the stairway serving as a headboard.
The custom couch and stairwell were integrated to make the most of the modest space. The ceiling was opened up to expose the original joists and provide as much additional height as possible.
A 10-foot-long floating birch plywood desk lives in the open bedroom to provide ample surface for writing, working, or watching nature.
Built-in bedside benches do double duty as nightstands (with embedded qi chargers) and surfaces for luggage.
An insulated, freestanding tub with a picture window onto the forest is the main feature of the bathroom, which also incorporates the same materials used throughout the space–birch plywood, white concrete, and shiplap.
The original stairwell was completely demolished, redesigned, and rebuilt to meet code. The first-floor birch plywood stairwell wall serves a dual purpose of separating the stairs from the living room and extending through the second floor to serve as the upstairs railing.
The kitchen is stocked with cooking and baking essentials like a KitchenAid mixer, Nespresso machine, Kinto pour-over setup, Joule sous-vide, and handmade ceramics.