SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Julie Gadau

Favorites

View 51 Photos
The shared second-floor bath has a black tile backsplash that references the home’s shou sugi ban siding. The oak and cold-rolled steel vanity echoes the design of the kitchen’s furniture-like island.
The shared second-floor bath has a black tile backsplash that references the home’s shou sugi ban siding. The oak and cold-rolled steel vanity echoes the design of the kitchen’s furniture-like island.
The shower.
The shower.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
Laundry Room. Ikea build out with a custom made Melamine waterfall countertop over washer and dryer. Interior barn door is white oak slab with low luster natural finish.
Laundry Room. Ikea build out with a custom made Melamine waterfall countertop over washer and dryer. Interior barn door is white oak slab with low luster natural finish.
Garden, yardscape
Garden, yardscape
Oversized Bar and Closet for Storage
Oversized Bar and Closet for Storage
Oversized Bar and Plenty of Storage
Oversized Bar and Plenty of Storage
Family Room-Storage-Retractable Movie Screen and Bar
Family Room-Storage-Retractable Movie Screen and Bar
Family Room-Movie Screen and Bar
Family Room-Movie Screen and Bar
A Mirror Ball pendant by Tom Dixon hovers over the kitchen counter.
A Mirror Ball pendant by Tom Dixon hovers over the kitchen counter.
Designed by Andrea Stemmer for SCP, the Jules Mirror is an unframed, rectangular portrait mirror that works well in an entryway or above a bureau or vanity. The mirror features a solid oak storage shelf at its base, which can be used to hold knickknacks, makeup, keys, or favorite photographs and postcards. The shelf is made from a single piece of wood and is shaped like a half pipe, which counters the rigid straight lines of the mirror with a warm curvature. The result is a simple and sophisticated mirror that provides practical storage that does not overcomplicate the design.
Designed by Andrea Stemmer for SCP, the Jules Mirror is an unframed, rectangular portrait mirror that works well in an entryway or above a bureau or vanity. The mirror features a solid oak storage shelf at its base, which can be used to hold knickknacks, makeup, keys, or favorite photographs and postcards. The shelf is made from a single piece of wood and is shaped like a half pipe, which counters the rigid straight lines of the mirror with a warm curvature. The result is a simple and sophisticated mirror that provides practical storage that does not overcomplicate the design.
Bespoke joinery, tiled finishes, concrete tops and high-level mirrors to the kitchen
Bespoke joinery, tiled finishes, concrete tops and high-level mirrors to the kitchen

31 more saves