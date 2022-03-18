Designed by Andrea Stemmer for SCP, the Jules Mirror is an unframed, rectangular portrait mirror that works well in an entryway or above a bureau or vanity. The mirror features a solid oak storage shelf at its base, which can be used to hold knickknacks, makeup, keys, or favorite photographs and postcards. The shelf is made from a single piece of wood and is shaped like a half pipe, which counters the rigid straight lines of the mirror with a warm curvature. The result is a simple and sophisticated mirror that provides practical storage that does not overcomplicate the design.