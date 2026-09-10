Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by May Carrin

Favorites

View 6 Photos
With both an aging relative and a wheelchair user in mind, architect Neal Schwartz creates a family guesthouse designed to be accessible to all. Resident Elizabeth Twaddell enjoys the weather with her daughter Uma outside the guesthouse Schwartz designed for her mother-in-law, Surendra, who frequently visits for extended stays. A concrete driveway forks off from the main house to lead to a covered breezeway, sited between the new 775-square-foot structure and a two-car garage.
With both an aging relative and a wheelchair user in mind, architect Neal Schwartz creates a family guesthouse designed to be accessible to all. Resident Elizabeth Twaddell enjoys the weather with her daughter Uma outside the guesthouse Schwartz designed for her mother-in-law, Surendra, who frequently visits for extended stays. A concrete driveway forks off from the main house to lead to a covered breezeway, sited between the new 775-square-foot structure and a two-car garage.
The new family room has a built-in desk for the daughter, who often uses the room to hang out with friends. The kitchen is just on the other side of the wall at right and shares its row of interior clerestory windows.
The new family room has a built-in desk for the daughter, who often uses the room to hang out with friends. The kitchen is just on the other side of the wall at right and shares its row of interior clerestory windows.
The 200-square-foot structure was built in Romania by Eco Tiny House and shipped to the island with furnishings and glazing already in place.
The 200-square-foot structure was built in Romania by Eco Tiny House and shipped to the island with furnishings and glazing already in place.