SubscribeSign In
f
Collection by Fredric Pitts

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Just beyond the northern edge of the home is a small koi goldfish pond, extending the notion of a California oasis.
Just beyond the northern edge of the home is a small koi goldfish pond, extending the notion of a California oasis.
A look at one of the property's two log cabins. The charred exterior contrasts with a lighter, wood-clad interior.
A look at one of the property's two log cabins. The charred exterior contrasts with a lighter, wood-clad interior.