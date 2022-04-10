SubscribeSign In
The constraints informed the building design, and were embraced—for example, the cladding that was milled at the end was only enough to partially clad the studio.
To maximize the small space inside the Airstream, Suzuki removed the existing structures and added a central island the follows his kenchikukagu style of design. Near the door (front of photo), a sink and cook top is hidden under the steel cover. At the rear (back of the photo), a dining table transforms into a set of twin beds. Photo by Sadamu Saito.
The greenhouse acts as a passive heater as warm oxygen filled air rises up into the living space above
The second shipping container in the garden is a multipurpose space. In the planting season, for example, it acts as a greenhouse. The family also intends to use it as a creative art/welding studio as the children get older.
Behind her is the greenhouse, where Lynn starts vegetables like lettuce, Swiss chard, and tomatoes. Landscape architect David Hocker defined the sunken fire pit area with Cor-Ten steel.
An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.
The homeowners love that their secret garden is now an extensions of their living space.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The frame introduces a pop of green-painted aluminum to differentiate the new glass house from the more traditional spaces inside.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The glass house interior features a timber terrazzo floor made from recycled waste wood for a sense of playfulness, warmth, and harmony with the oak frame.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
Kenter Powder Room
“In Spain, there’s the inheritance of the bourgeois [floor plan] that has shrunk over time,” says Luzárraga. “Usually, the toilets have the worst places in the house: they’re not ventilated or illuminated naturally. We think this also has to do with a Catholic culture where flesh is sin. We wanted to turn this around and play with the concept of intimacy. It gives you a lot of pleasure to take a bath, so don’t we do it close to the window with light and air?”
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
“Parker was dipping brass faucets into his magic solution and Jan was like ‘what are you doing, it was so shiny and beautiful!” laughs Duwayne.
The couple added a half-bathroom to the main level and replaced the tiling, costing them around $6,600 combined.
