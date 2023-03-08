SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Shari Johnson

Favorites

View 7 Photos
Custom table built by the architect.
Custom table built by the architect.
The lacquered console is by Robert Kuo.
The lacquered console is by Robert Kuo.
"I love my entryway table that my partner Jason Tanaka made for me. He’s an arborist and planed the wood himself from a tree he cut down."
"I love my entryway table that my partner Jason Tanaka made for me. He’s an arborist and planed the wood himself from a tree he cut down."
A peek at a bathroom with colorful botanical print wallpaper.
A peek at a bathroom with colorful botanical print wallpaper.
The foyer displays an antique wooden table and vases.
The foyer displays an antique wooden table and vases.