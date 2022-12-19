Favorites
According to the architects iHouse Estudio, this prefab in Punto del Este, Urugay, aims to immerse the residents in the forested surroundings. “Continuing with this idea,” they add, “the house features a flowing interior with no interior walls. Inside, blocks contain bathrooms, a kitchen, and closets, freeing the rest of the spaces to connect with the setting. The forest is framed at all times."
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
The interior echos the timber cladding of the exterior with plenty of built-in joinery. Koto Houses will focus primarily on timber construction with wood sourced from FSC sustainable forests. “Each of our projects is different, but our aim is for each home to sequester more carbon than it emits,” says Kristie.
The homes actively avoid the direct use of fossil fuels—such as gas for heating—and utilize electric-based systems that enable use of renewables for on-site generation. “We also tend to approach projects with a ‘fabric first’ mentality whereby Koto buildings are designed with high-performance envelopes that limit the amount of energy required for services such as heating, cooling, and lighting,” says Theo.
Koto House designs celebrate a connection between the interior and nature, allowing users to connect with their surroundings and engage with the outdoors. This is realized through expansive windows that frame the views, and living spaces that open out to exterior decks. This aim to embrace nature will be a part of every Koto House.
5 more saves