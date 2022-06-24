Favorites
Because of the project’s rural nature, there was no cell service on-site. Communication with the local tradespeople had to be crystal clear from the outset, so there were just a handful of details used on the whole project, inside and out. “It was about keeping the vocabulary simple, so we were all on the same page,” says Cuppett.
A supposedly impossible site was the perfect plot for Hale (pictured) and Edmonds, who were searching for some sort of break that would afford them the chance to build their own home. Stilting the house over the steep hill gives them direct access to nature while still being located just a ten-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
9 more saves