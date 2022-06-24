SubscribeSign In
Collection by Chase Lennon

Favorites

View 29 Photos
A beautiful, naturally-lit, and airy living space, with a central display wall and carved-out box ceilings epitomizes modernism in this luxurious home.
A beautiful, naturally-lit, and airy living space, with a central display wall and carved-out box ceilings epitomizes modernism in this luxurious home.
A large soaking tub in the guest suite bath is lit by a picturesque floor-to-ceiling window along the tubs edge.
A large soaking tub in the guest suite bath is lit by a picturesque floor-to-ceiling window along the tubs edge.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
Floor Plan of Jamesport Beach House by Mesh Architectures
Floor Plan of Jamesport Beach House by Mesh Architectures
Every room of the home has a view of the sea, and the salty air patinas the bespoke cedar panels over time.
Every room of the home has a view of the sea, and the salty air patinas the bespoke cedar panels over time.
Floor Plan of Villa Visuri by Kjellander Sjöberg Arkitekter
Floor Plan of Villa Visuri by Kjellander Sjöberg Arkitekter
Owners Ron and Sarah Villacarillo worked with RIC Design Build for the year-long renovation.
Owners Ron and Sarah Villacarillo worked with RIC Design Build for the year-long renovation.
Taking cues from indoor/outdoor houses in Palm Springs, Ron sought to bring finishes from the outside in. The large brick fireplace in the living room is painted the same shade as the brick exterior, Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
Taking cues from indoor/outdoor houses in Palm Springs, Ron sought to bring finishes from the outside in. The large brick fireplace in the living room is painted the same shade as the brick exterior, Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
Because of the project’s rural nature, there was no cell service on-site. Communication with the local tradespeople had to be crystal clear from the outset, so there were just a handful of details used on the whole project, inside and out. “It was about keeping the vocabulary simple, so we were all on the same page,” says Cuppett.
Because of the project’s rural nature, there was no cell service on-site. Communication with the local tradespeople had to be crystal clear from the outset, so there were just a handful of details used on the whole project, inside and out. “It was about keeping the vocabulary simple, so we were all on the same page,” says Cuppett.
Because of the way the home is sited, breeze is drawn from one screened porch throught to the other. In the heat of the summer, the homeowners leave the windows open all day to pull in air that keeps the house cool through the evening.
Because of the way the home is sited, breeze is drawn from one screened porch throught to the other. In the heat of the summer, the homeowners leave the windows open all day to pull in air that keeps the house cool through the evening.
While rooms are often designed to have islands of furniture, with a walking aisle around the perimeter, here the furniture is placed around the edges at a comfortable distance.
While rooms are often designed to have islands of furniture, with a walking aisle around the perimeter, here the furniture is placed around the edges at a comfortable distance.
Firebrick lines both the wall and floor so that the fire can be lit right on the ground for an ultra-cozy night in.
Firebrick lines both the wall and floor so that the fire can be lit right on the ground for an ultra-cozy night in.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
LIVE. LOVE. LOFT.
LIVE. LOVE. LOFT.
A supposedly impossible site was the perfect plot for Hale (pictured) and Edmonds, who were searching for some sort of break that would afford them the chance to build their own home. Stilting the house over the steep hill gives them direct access to nature while still being located just a ten-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
A supposedly impossible site was the perfect plot for Hale (pictured) and Edmonds, who were searching for some sort of break that would afford them the chance to build their own home. Stilting the house over the steep hill gives them direct access to nature while still being located just a ten-minute drive from downtown Seattle.
“Many of the houses in the development aren’t too different from the city or suburbs,” says Kilpatrick. “One of our goals was for this project to have a rural feel.”
“Many of the houses in the development aren’t too different from the city or suburbs,” says Kilpatrick. “One of our goals was for this project to have a rural feel.”

9 more saves