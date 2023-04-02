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Relocating windows and doors meant the original brick needed to be patched and painted in a lighter terracotta tone. Lake Flato Architects added exterior mahogany accents for a new motif that subtly recalls the previous bright red trim. Office of Tangible Space tapped L.A. artist Ben Medansky to craft custom ceramic house numbers.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
Kim accidentally spilled on this Hammerhead Sofa Jared designed, but turned the blunder into an art project by painting bleach squiggles all over the reupholstered fabric. "It was a happy accident," Kim says. "I was so surprised by how good it looked that I painted the wall in the dining room the same pattern."
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