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Collection by Matt Denyer

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A more polished garden creates an outdoor space to enjoy.
A more polished garden creates an outdoor space to enjoy.
A bold green pendant by Alexander Taylor for Established & Sons hangs over the open plan kitchen and living room, sunlit through the glass front door.
A bold green pendant by Alexander Taylor for Established & Sons hangs over the open plan kitchen and living room, sunlit through the glass front door.
The colorful living room features a rug by Ghislaine Viñas for the Rug Company and an artwork by Mark Mulroney.
The colorful living room features a rug by Ghislaine Viñas for the Rug Company and an artwork by Mark Mulroney.
White oak rift-and-quartered cabinetry can be found throughout the home to provide ample storage, completed by Carey's Custom Woodworking.
White oak rift-and-quartered cabinetry can be found throughout the home to provide ample storage, completed by Carey's Custom Woodworking.
The side tables are by Normann Copenhagen.
The side tables are by Normann Copenhagen.
Relocating windows and doors meant the original brick needed to be patched and painted in a lighter terracotta tone. Lake Flato Architects added exterior mahogany accents for a new motif that subtly recalls the previous bright red trim. Office of Tangible Space tapped L.A. artist Ben Medansky to craft custom ceramic house numbers.
Relocating windows and doors meant the original brick needed to be patched and painted in a lighter terracotta tone. Lake Flato Architects added exterior mahogany accents for a new motif that subtly recalls the previous bright red trim. Office of Tangible Space tapped L.A. artist Ben Medansky to craft custom ceramic house numbers.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
In the living room, a blanket from Mercredi in Bali now hangs over a sofa from Ikea equipped with Bemz's Sergel Skinny Legs. "When we moved down here, we had this giant empty wall and I was like, 'I know what can go here,'" Rachel recalls. The Beni Ourain rug was sourced on Etsy.
In the living room, a blanket from Mercredi in Bali now hangs over a sofa from Ikea equipped with Bemz's Sergel Skinny Legs. "When we moved down here, we had this giant empty wall and I was like, 'I know what can go here,'" Rachel recalls. The Beni Ourain rug was sourced on Etsy.
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
Rachel and Joe relaxing with their dog Camp around the fire pit in the outdoor space. The fire pit was purchased on Facebook Marketplace and the seating is from Oasis Imports in Malibu.
Rachel and Joe relaxing with their dog Camp around the fire pit in the outdoor space. The fire pit was purchased on Facebook Marketplace and the seating is from Oasis Imports in Malibu.
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
Kim accidentally spilled on this Hammerhead Sofa Jared designed, but turned the blunder into an art project by painting bleach squiggles all over the reupholstered fabric. "It was a happy accident," Kim says. "I was so surprised by how good it looked that I painted the wall in the dining room the same pattern."
Kim accidentally spilled on this Hammerhead Sofa Jared designed, but turned the blunder into an art project by painting bleach squiggles all over the reupholstered fabric. "It was a happy accident," Kim says. "I was so surprised by how good it looked that I painted the wall in the dining room the same pattern."
The steel beam that provides structural support in the renovated kitchen also props up the eave that extends from the sunroom out over the back patio.
The steel beam that provides structural support in the renovated kitchen also props up the eave that extends from the sunroom out over the back patio.
The existing cabinetry was given new white oak doors, while an additional arched shelving unit was added, as well as an extended end cupboard that extended the islaand.
The existing cabinetry was given new white oak doors, while an additional arched shelving unit was added, as well as an extended end cupboard that extended the islaand.
The existing black granite kitchen countertops were initally kept, but floor damage from an upstairs apartment's water leak prompted the couple, while choosing new floors, to also add white quartzite countertops.
The existing black granite kitchen countertops were initally kept, but floor damage from an upstairs apartment's water leak prompted the couple, while choosing new floors, to also add white quartzite countertops.
Eichler Homes' policies to sell to any qualified buyer were an "open secret" in the industry. This Claude Oakland-designed 1962-model in Orange advertised that "The parents enjoy complete privacy in the master bedroom suite and direct access to the rear patio".
Eichler Homes' policies to sell to any qualified buyer were an "open secret" in the industry. This Claude Oakland-designed 1962-model in Orange advertised that "The parents enjoy complete privacy in the master bedroom suite and direct access to the rear patio".

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