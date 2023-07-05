Favorites
Developed by Lang Architecture, Hudson Woods is an eco-friendly, locally-sourced, 26-family community spread across 131 acres in the midst of the Hudson River Valley. In the kitchen of one of the cabins, dark-green subway tiles contrast with wood cabinetry and a marble-topped central island that was crafted from blackened steel and walnut.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
