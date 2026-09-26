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Collection by Amy Wappler

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The house cantilevers over a pond.
The house cantilevers over a pond.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.