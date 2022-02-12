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Collection by Jane Kidd

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To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
The kitchen features black soapstone countertops, white oak cabinets, and exposed fir beams above.
The kitchen features black soapstone countertops, white oak cabinets, and exposed fir beams above.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
A crisp line separates "Baltimore Sky
A crisp line separates "Baltimore Sky
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
Drew and Dina got the open kitchen they wanted. The shelves are exposed to display ceramics they make at the studio on the property.
Drew and Dina got the open kitchen they wanted. The shelves are exposed to display ceramics they make at the studio on the property.
Berg was pleased when his team could draw more attention to the original spiral staircase, which he describes as fabulous. “And I don’t say that often about a spiral staircase,” he says.
Berg was pleased when his team could draw more attention to the original spiral staircase, which he describes as fabulous. “And I don’t say that often about a spiral staircase,” he says.
The hall bathroom has the Strands series tile from Concrete Collaborative on the floor, and Fireclay 2x8 in Rosemary on the walls.
The hall bathroom has the Strands series tile from Concrete Collaborative on the floor, and Fireclay 2x8 in Rosemary on the walls.
The tile in the primary bathroom is Concrete Collaborative's way cooler line on the floor, and 2x8 Fireclay tile in Caribbean on the walls. The custom vanity is Alder with a Ceaserstone counter.
The tile in the primary bathroom is Concrete Collaborative's way cooler line on the floor, and 2x8 Fireclay tile in Caribbean on the walls. The custom vanity is Alder with a Ceaserstone counter.
The loft has 2x2 VG Douglas Fir pickets for the guardrails.
The loft has 2x2 VG Douglas Fir pickets for the guardrails.
"Whenever I'm finished in the kitchen, I'm drawn to sit down at the table,
"Whenever I'm finished in the kitchen, I'm drawn to sit down at the table,
In the powder bathroom, there's 3x3 Fireclay tile in Sunflower on the walls.
In the powder bathroom, there's 3x3 Fireclay tile in Sunflower on the walls.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.

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