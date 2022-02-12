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To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
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