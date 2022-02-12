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Collection by Frank Szafranski

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Finish grade plywood across the interior keeps the interior warm and bright, including in the sunlit acupuncture studio.
Finish grade plywood across the interior keeps the interior warm and bright, including in the sunlit acupuncture studio.
dSPACE Studio designed 2,200-square-foot weekend house in Beverly Shores, just steps from Lake Michigan. Located within the Indiana Dunes State Park, the house is perched atop a large dune on site.
dSPACE Studio designed 2,200-square-foot weekend house in Beverly Shores, just steps from Lake Michigan. Located within the Indiana Dunes State Park, the house is perched atop a large dune on site.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Floor plan of Liten Hytte by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Floor plan of Liten Hytte by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Local ash hardwood was used for the flooring, with brick paver and concrete accents breaking up the rooms.
Local ash hardwood was used for the flooring, with brick paver and concrete accents breaking up the rooms.
A woodburning Narvi stove heats the room, which has two tiers of seating and large window.
A woodburning Narvi stove heats the room, which has two tiers of seating and large window.
An oversized window to the outdoors was a priority for the co-founders, who want their clients to feel connected to nature.
An oversized window to the outdoors was a priority for the co-founders, who want their clients to feel connected to nature.
Out of the Valley designs and manufactures freestanding, outdoor saunas that are separate from the main house. “You can have these spaces in the garden in either rural or urban spaces, or in a woodland so you can walk out to it as part of the experience,” says McKelvie. “Cold water swimming is becoming much more popular and many of our clients want waterside saunas to take that experience to the next level.” The Quarry Sauna is a bespoke sauna built on the shores of a lake.
Out of the Valley designs and manufactures freestanding, outdoor saunas that are separate from the main house. “You can have these spaces in the garden in either rural or urban spaces, or in a woodland so you can walk out to it as part of the experience,” says McKelvie. “Cold water swimming is becoming much more popular and many of our clients want waterside saunas to take that experience to the next level.” The Quarry Sauna is a bespoke sauna built on the shores of a lake.
The cabin is an ideal retreat where nature lovers can enjoy the sights and sounds of great outdoors all year round.
The cabin is an ideal retreat where nature lovers can enjoy the sights and sounds of great outdoors all year round.
The curving, bulbous walls of the bath and shower reveal an unexpected secondary role as a screen for film projections, giving the house a sci-fi glow.
The curving, bulbous walls of the bath and shower reveal an unexpected secondary role as a screen for film projections, giving the house a sci-fi glow.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
A closer look at one of the shared community pools, framing picturesque mountain views.
A closer look at one of the shared community pools, framing picturesque mountain views.
Perkins & Will designs a mountaintop Passive House that takes energy efficiency to the next level.
Perkins & Will designs a mountaintop Passive House that takes energy efficiency to the next level.

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