The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
"This is my favorite space," Melissa says of their bedroom. "I spend a lot of time in our bedroom reading or watching the kids play outside. It is very cozy and peaceful." Brian built a playhouse for the kids, which his daughter uses as an art studio.