The fate of the home is now in limbo as it awaits a buyer, likely a private one, since no institution nor nonprofit can afford the asking price.
The current owners preserved the home, continuing regular maintenance and opening it on occasion to the public.
The modernist residence features a steel-and-glass construction and an open floor plan.
Koenig designed the residence as part of Los Angeles’s Case Study Houses, a postwar experiment in creating affordable, easily replicable homes.
Los Angeles’s Stahl House, a Case Study house designed by Pierre Koenig in the late ’50s and completed in 1960, recently went up for sale by the children of the original owners for $24 million.
The kitchen at Taigh Créadha was created as a social space by 56 North Kitchens, who also made the doors, dining table, and bookshelves, all in oak veneer. Vintage Ercol stacking chairs are complemented by a pair sourced secondhand.
The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.
In the primary bedroom, side tables are built into the wall and the bed is custom-made for the space. “Everything had to be custom because of space constraints,” says Madison. “A custom home kind of requires custom furniture to make the most of every inch.”
Blue Dot stools sit at the custom table. The sofa is from Joybird. Kitchen lighting was sourced from 143 Lighting.
The pool is a new addition to the house, along with the other 2025 renovations.
There was only one owner of the home before real estate developers Claire and Sam O'Connor purchased it.
Local firm Ome Dezin saved this midcentury home’s post-and-beam ceilings and brick fireplace while bringing in ribbed grass, a circular skylight, and a built-in kitchen banquette.