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Collection by Mary Ibsen

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A standing-seam metal roof extends over the porch of their 180-square-foot cabin. In the summer, friends taking advantage of the rafting season are happy to sleep outside.
A standing-seam metal roof extends over the porch of their 180-square-foot cabin. In the summer, friends taking advantage of the rafting season are happy to sleep outside.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
Originally designed for the 1962 World's Fair, the condo building is flush with midcentury design details including full-height aluminum windows and parquet tile wood floors.
Originally designed for the 1962 World's Fair, the condo building is flush with midcentury design details including full-height aluminum windows and parquet tile wood floors.
"Objects placed within the open shelving provide additional pops of color and interest, and compliment the closed storage on the opposite side."
"Objects placed within the open shelving provide additional pops of color and interest, and compliment the closed storage on the opposite side."