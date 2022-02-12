A standing-seam metal roof extends over the porch of their 180-square-foot cabin. In the summer, friends taking advantage of the rafting season are happy to sleep outside.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert & Fils.
Originally designed for the 1962 World's Fair, the condo building is flush with midcentury design details including full-height aluminum windows and parquet tile wood floors.
"Objects placed within the open shelving provide additional pops of color and interest, and compliment the closed storage on the opposite side."