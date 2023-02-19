In the library, a walnut shelving unit by Poul Cadovius faces a sofabed from CB2. Among the items on display is a motorized model fire boat built by Francine’s late father. “It’s what you do when you’re a retired engineer with time on your hands,” Francine explains.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko
Designer: Zimenko Yuriy
Site: zimenko.ua
"The library space is positioned on the intimate courtyard nestled into the base of the butte," note the architects. "Here, an expressive, sheltering roof tilts up to capture natural light and rising views of the old-growth pine forest."