Floor plan of Cypress Hills Townhouse Renovation by Studio Officina
Floor Plan of Rockridge Bungalow by Sky Lanigan Studios
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The cabin’s gabled form was reclad in black Colorbond steel. A new parents’ retreat extends off the deck to accommodate the growing family.
This room between two interior courtyards was designed as a screened porch. “Courtyards are a good solution for the climate in San Antonio,” says English. “[They] serve as collectors of cool air.”
The casa in Begur dates from the 17th century and is situated at the end of a hilltop road in the Mediterranean countryside.
When nature calls, the primary bathroom, which looks out onto a patio planted with ample greenery, is ready. The rusticated marble sink basin was shaped by Guillermo Ciocca, a designer based in Córdoba, Argentina.
Bayne chose the "Little Diamond
Floor Plan of Rockbrook Remodel by Workaday Design
Much of the home’s furniture was designed by Wu, Emily, or their artistic community. The kitchen island was fabricated by Wu and the curtain panels by friend Meg Callahan. That’s not to say the whole home was handmade—a Muuto pendant hangs in the middle of the room.
Álvaro’s favorite spot in the house is the patio with the hammock.
Shahane changed the layout and in so doing, restored the window to its original larger size. Heath Ceramics tile wraps the room, Stone White on the floor and Modern Blue on the walls. A Foscarini Gregg sconce hangs above the Azzura Ceramica Elegance Squared sink.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
Dubbed the Stealth House in part for its windowless perimeter, the project began as an exploration designing comfortable, private living spaces in dense urban areas.
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects