Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Linda Ahrold

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Floor plan of ROD House of Colour by Noke Architects
Floor plan of ROD House of Colour by Noke Architects
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.