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A custom unit now surrounds the couch seating, with wood sconces from <a href="cedarandmoss.com/">C... & Moss</a>. The accent chair is from <a href="www.sohohome.com/us... Hom</a>e, and the coffee table via <a href="www.roomandboard.com/">R... & Board</a>.
“Our drive to have a landscaped garden was for the kids to be able to have a space where they could adventure around the place,” says Natalie. “And part of what we enjoy is being able to sit and admire something that’s so beautiful.” They chose hardy Australian native plants to make the garden easy to maintain with minimal water.