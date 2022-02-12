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Collection by Dacia Stiles

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New York City–based GRT Architects designed this 1,500-square-foot, cedar-shingled house in Millbrook, New York for a young family who were living in a Brooklyn one-bedroom before moving upstate.
New York City–based GRT Architects designed this 1,500-square-foot, cedar-shingled house in Millbrook, New York for a young family who were living in a Brooklyn one-bedroom before moving upstate.
A custom unit now surrounds the couch seating, with wood sconces from <a href="https://cedarandmoss.com/">Cedar &amp; Moss</a>. The accent chair is from <a href="https://www.sohohome.com/us/">Soho Hom</a>e, and the coffee table via <a href="https://www.roomandboard.com/">Room &amp; Board</a>.
A custom unit now surrounds the couch seating, with wood sconces from <a href="cedarandmoss.com/">C... &amp; Moss</a>. The accent chair is from <a href="www.sohohome.com/us... Hom</a>e, and the coffee table via <a href="www.roomandboard.com/">R... &amp; Board</a>.
The primary suite overlooks cliffs where whales and otters can be spotted. Furnishings cost about CAD $21,000.
The primary suite overlooks cliffs where whales and otters can be spotted. Furnishings cost about CAD $21,000.
"In the more rural areas of Newfoundland, it's rare to have such a contemporary build,
"In the more rural areas of Newfoundland, it's rare to have such a contemporary build,
Jari and Anna furnished their patio and backyard with pieces from their furniture line, Skargaarden.
Jari and Anna furnished their patio and backyard with pieces from their furniture line, Skargaarden.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Gently graded steps covered in pine needles wander through the home’s L-shaped garden, designed by landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh. A</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">six-foot-tall wooden fence shields the garden from the street, adding to the feeling of refuge. “The idea behind the garden is the opposite of minimalism,” says Van Valkenburgh. “It’s about complexity and a range of experiences and shifts. These are what make it absorbing.” </span>
Gently graded steps covered in pine needles wander through the home’s L-shaped garden, designed by landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh. A
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The Smiths’ new cabin, designed by Risa Boyer Architecture and completed in 2020, sits in the same spot as their previous home, on five acres on Mount Veeder, in Northern California. Somehow, the red chicken coop, which is constructed of wood, survived the fire with the chickens still alive inside.
The Smiths’ new cabin, designed by Risa Boyer Architecture and completed in 2020, sits in the same spot as their previous home, on five acres on Mount Veeder, in Northern California. Somehow, the red chicken coop, which is constructed of wood, survived the fire with the chickens still alive inside.
“Our drive to have a landscaped garden was for the kids to be able to have a space where they could adventure around the place,” says Natalie. “And part of what we enjoy is being able to sit and admire something that’s so beautiful.” They chose hardy Australian native plants to make the garden easy to maintain with minimal water.
“Our drive to have a landscaped garden was for the kids to be able to have a space where they could adventure around the place,” says Natalie. “And part of what we enjoy is being able to sit and admire something that’s so beautiful.” They chose hardy Australian native plants to make the garden easy to maintain with minimal water.
The Cotage
The Cotage
Most homes in the area have woodburning <i>parrillas</i> to make <i>asados</i>, or barbecues. Ochoa designed his own to be open on both sides, which provides extra heat to the patio during colder days. The deck is made of lapacho, and the ceilings are covered in straw. “It has a Japanese style, and also a beachy style,” says Ochoa.
parrillas