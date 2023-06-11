Quartz countertops and two-by-eight-inch subway tile with tan grout (on the backsplash) complement the tone of the birch cabinetry and ash shelves in the kitchen.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
Suttles and Ballard were conscious to choose healthy materials at every stage of the building process, seeking out products with no VOCs or off-gassing.
Red-stained plywood is a twist on the familiar green construction plywood so often found lining New York City construction sites; the rough plaster finish on the bathroom walls is an allusion to the texture of city sidewalks. “It’s really a streetscape,” explains Khoi.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.