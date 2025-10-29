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d
Collection by
dawn dyer
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4
Photos
A small backyard camper makes for a fun hideaway when friends and family come to visit.
Kris and Kev also wanted a cedar hot tub integrated into the deck.
The garden occupies what was once a parking lot.
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