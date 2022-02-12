The lounge has a Jasper Outdoor sofa from Interior Define and Simran Pendant from Lulu & Georgia. The wall sconces are the Dioscuri by Artemide. The firepit is by Cement Elegance.
Connie and Jonathan built the Ipe deck themselves. It was a time-consuming process. "Ipe is really labor intensive because you have to pre-drill all the holes because it's super hard,
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
Owner Kristine likes to spend her weekend mornings in the kitchen, under the skylight.
Natural light provides the kitchen with an ethereal quality.
The clients were looking to create a calm and comfortable space to retreat within, with moments of privacy and seclusion within the open plan.
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
After sitting vacant for a few years, the apartment was gutted and outfitted anew for a European fashion designer who lives abroad but likes to visit Rio de Janeiro to spend time with friends and listen to classical music.
On/Off Monoblock by Boffi
The overall design balances high- and low-cost materials—as in IKEA kitchen cabinets alongside custom shelving and a Breville espresso machine.
One of the system's best new features are the interior drawers, which can now be as detailed as the most expensive high-end systems, providing a place for everything with drawers for pots, knives, tablelinens, and dinnerware.
This kitchen features a sleek Henrybuilt kitchen system in white.
A consistent wood palette makes the interior feel cohesive.
The stone wall was designed to look as though it had been there as long as the original rock formation.