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bartnz
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The kitchen balances functionality with quiet materiality — oak, concrete, and blackened steel. Stools by Muuto.
A textile by Claire Hu hangs above the stair near the entry.
Nick redid the kitchen, adding custom tile from Mexican brand Lofa to break of the home’s swaths of wood.
Golden-hued Philippine mahogany clads the walls.
A skylight sits above the front entrance.
The wooden spiral staircase leads to a lofted room overlooking the living areas.
Bespoke for this family, architect Irwin Stein included one-of-a-kind touches like this circular kitchen.
A sunken, built-in couch creates a conversation pit.
The existing entrance felt dated and worn, and was in need of updating—with the exception of the curved timber handrail on the stair.
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