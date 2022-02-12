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The kitchen balances functionality with quiet materiality — oak, concrete, and blackened steel. Stools by Muuto.
The kitchen balances functionality with quiet materiality — oak, concrete, and blackened steel. Stools by Muuto.
A textile by Claire Hu hangs above the stair near the entry.
A textile by Claire Hu hangs above the stair near the entry.
Nick redid the kitchen, adding custom tile from Mexican brand Lofa to break of the home’s swaths of wood.
Nick redid the kitchen, adding custom tile from Mexican brand Lofa to break of the home’s swaths of wood.
Golden-hued Philippine mahogany clads the walls.
Golden-hued Philippine mahogany clads the walls.
A skylight sits above the front entrance.
A skylight sits above the front entrance.
The wooden spiral staircase leads to a lofted room overlooking the living areas.
The wooden spiral staircase leads to a lofted room overlooking the living areas.
Bespoke for this family, architect Irwin Stein included one-of-a-kind touches like this circular kitchen.
Bespoke for this family, architect Irwin Stein included one-of-a-kind touches like this circular kitchen.
A sunken, built-in couch creates a conversation pit.
A sunken, built-in couch creates a conversation pit.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The existing entrance felt dated and worn, and was in need of updating—with the exception of the curved timber handrail on the stair. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“The stair was in a bit of a state, but the handrail was beautiful solid timber,” says Benjamin. “To make that now would be prohibitively expensive.” </span>
The existing entrance felt dated and worn, and was in need of updating—with the exception of the curved timber handrail on the stair.
Kitchen
Kitchen

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