The third-level bar and kitchenette have four openings with wood coverings that slide away. The space is perfect for “wine and ceviche—for enjoying the sunset,” says Ernesto. The table, designed by Ellen, nests into concrete banquette seating. To connect the bar with the top-level viewing deck, Yektajo inserted a spiral staircase with a compact footprint to preserve the views.
The tower was limited to nine meters in height (because it’s sunken, it rises to about eight and a half), but the construction style emphasizes its stature. “We did the board-forming top to bottom to give it a sense of verticality,” Yektajo says. “It makes the tower seem way taller.” The concrete’s rough texture and brown pigment complement the adjacent brick building, now a lounge.
The gallery has a new whitewashed pine roof that covers the main villa, which includes two one-bed suites and one of the property’s three and a half kitchens. “We think it was a little church before,” says architect Yashar Yektajo. The brick was stripped of plaster from a prior renovation. “It was completely rotten because there’s so much humidity here,” he adds. “Now the brick can breathe, and the whitewash brings it together.” Pinto, one of the couple’s two dogs, rests under a coffee table Ernesto and Ellen designed. The gallery is lined with original arches that lead to the courtyard.