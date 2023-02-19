The gallery has a new whitewashed pine roof that covers the main villa, which includes two one-bed suites and one of the property’s three and a half kitchens. “We think it was a little church before,” says architect Yashar Yektajo. The brick was stripped of plaster from a prior renovation. “It was completely rotten because there’s so much humidity here,” he adds. “Now the brick can breathe, and the whitewash brings it together.” Pinto, one of the couple’s two dogs, rests under a coffee table Ernesto and Ellen designed. The gallery is lined with original arches that lead to the courtyard.