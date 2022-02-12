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Collection by Cooper Fleishman

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The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
The renovated entry features terrazzo tile and a miniature “mudroom” that contains concealed cubbies for each family member.
The renovated entry features terrazzo tile and a miniature “mudroom” that contains concealed cubbies for each family member.
Modern Kitchen, White oak cabinets, zellige tile, marble countertops, home bar, wine fridge, bar, open shelves, coffee station
Modern Kitchen, White oak cabinets, zellige tile, marble countertops, home bar, wine fridge, bar, open shelves, coffee station
You may have noticed how swapping out the knobs on a piece of old, tired furniture with modern brushed nickel pulls, for example, can give it a whole new look. It can be difficult to get a handle (pun intended) on all the different modern kitchen cabinet hardware ideas out there—especially when some are hidden—so read on as we delve into the different types of cabinet hardware for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas of the home.
You may have noticed how swapping out the knobs on a piece of old, tired furniture with modern brushed nickel pulls, for example, can give it a whole new look. It can be difficult to get a handle (pun intended) on all the different modern kitchen cabinet hardware ideas out there—especially when some are hidden—so read on as we delve into the different types of cabinet hardware for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas of the home.
Wittman added a small private deck for the parents off their bedroom. A Modern Bed by West Elm, is joined by the Cylinder Task Wall Light by Rejuvenation, and a Turn Tall Side Table in Wood by Blu Dot.
Wittman added a small private deck for the parents off their bedroom. A Modern Bed by West Elm, is joined by the Cylinder Task Wall Light by Rejuvenation, and a Turn Tall Side Table in Wood by Blu Dot.
The kitchen features a Zia tile backsplash, as well as cabinetry and fluted millwork (in Benjamin Moore’s Burgundy) that were designed by Opa Architecture and fabricated in-house by De Lux Construction.
The kitchen features a Zia tile backsplash, as well as cabinetry and fluted millwork (in Benjamin Moore’s Burgundy) that were designed by Opa Architecture and fabricated in-house by De Lux Construction.
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
kitchen, black windows, sink, kitchen sink, paper towel holder, marble countertops, paper towel drawer
kitchen, black windows, sink, kitchen sink, paper towel holder, marble countertops, paper towel drawer
Modern Kitchen, White oak cabinets, zellige tile, marble countertops, home bar, wine fridge, bar, open shelves, coffee station
Modern Kitchen, White oak cabinets, zellige tile, marble countertops, home bar, wine fridge, bar, open shelves, coffee station
Modern Kitchen, White oak cabinets, zellige tile, tiled hood, black windows, marble countertops, pot filler, marble shelf, range
Modern Kitchen, White oak cabinets, zellige tile, tiled hood, black windows, marble countertops, pot filler, marble shelf, range
The former mustard yellow island was transformed into a lighter brighter central area of the kitchen.
The former mustard yellow island was transformed into a lighter brighter central area of the kitchen.
A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
“I wanted you to come into a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth,” says Kara of the decision to immerse the dining room in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Green Smoke, including walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace, the latter with a relocated mantel. The table is a 17th C. Spanish Walnut Trestle Rectangular Dining Table via Restoration Hardware, surrounded by Ceremonie Green Mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone, from Crate&amp;Barrel. The Tambor Buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.
A custom shelf in the kitchen doubles as a pot rack, and a thoughtfully placed roll of butcher paper is a favorite drawing spot for the couple's young daughter.
A custom shelf in the kitchen doubles as a pot rack, and a thoughtfully placed roll of butcher paper is a favorite drawing spot for the couple's young daughter.
It was important, says Kaplan, to define the kitchen area with the “heavy horizontal lid” that runs along the top of the windows. The custom stove hood echoes the lines of the original wainscot.
It was important, says Kaplan, to define the kitchen area with the “heavy horizontal lid” that runs along the top of the windows. The custom stove hood echoes the lines of the original wainscot.
The rice cooker garage.
The rice cooker garage.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.

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