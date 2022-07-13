SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Dianna zStauffer

Favorites

View 6 Photos
Fifty miles north of New York City, a private island with a controversial home and guesthouse built from Frank Lloyd Wright’s drawings seeks a new buyer.
Fifty miles north of New York City, a private island with a controversial home and guesthouse built from Frank Lloyd Wright’s drawings seeks a new buyer.
The four-bedroom, three-bath Cooke House in Virginia Beach
The four-bedroom, three-bath Cooke House in Virginia Beach
The collection’s <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Raincan</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">”</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> shower head casts soft LED lighting.</span>
“Wright was a maverick who never looked back, so we knew we didn’t want to be anchored to the past ourselves,” says Lord. “Instead we asked ourselves how we could re-envision the future of the bath space through his eyes.”
“Wright was a maverick who never looked back, so we knew we didn’t want to be anchored to the past ourselves,” says Lord. “Instead we asked ourselves how we could re-envision the future of the bath space through his eyes.”
Completed in 1938, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater is as relevant as ever—and a model of architectural conservancy. We tour the home and spend the night in his nearby Mäntylä to learn what you can’t experience through photos alone.
Completed in 1938, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater is as relevant as ever—and a model of architectural conservancy. We tour the home and spend the night in his nearby Mäntylä to learn what you can’t experience through photos alone.