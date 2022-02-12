A perforated metal staircase, finished in the same color as the pool, rises through the center of the 1,950-square-foot home. The dining table, designed by Studio Woot Woot with Stijn Van Damme, is painted a brilliant blue, specifically NCS S 2050-R80B. Around the table, vintage wood chairs mix with a red Mibu dining chair from Ondarreta. “Everyone told me to be careful with the colors, but I don’t doubt myself easily,” says Karina. The striped vase is from Arket.