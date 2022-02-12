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Collection by Kimberly Stout

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In the living room, a bright blue rug complements a colorful limited-edition Togo chair from Ligne Roset. The sectional is from Sofacompany.
In the living room, a bright blue rug complements a colorful limited-edition Togo chair from Ligne Roset. The sectional is from Sofacompany.
A perforated metal staircase, finished in the same color as the pool, rises through the center of the 1,950-square-foot home. The dining table, designed by Studio Woot Woot with Stijn Van Damme, is painted a brilliant blue, specifically NCS S 2050-R80B. Around the table, vintage wood chairs mix with a red Mibu dining chair from Ondarreta. “Everyone told me to be careful with the colors, but I don’t doubt myself easily,” says Karina. The striped vase is from Arket.
A perforated metal staircase, finished in the same color as the pool, rises through the center of the 1,950-square-foot home. The dining table, designed by Studio Woot Woot with Stijn Van Damme, is painted a brilliant blue, specifically NCS S 2050-R80B. Around the table, vintage wood chairs mix with a red Mibu dining chair from Ondarreta. “Everyone told me to be careful with the colors, but I don’t doubt myself easily,” says Karina. The striped vase is from Arket.
A vintage rolling island adds flexibility to the kitchen layout. The herringbone flooring is from Quick-Step.
A vintage rolling island adds flexibility to the kitchen layout. The herringbone flooring is from Quick-Step.
Silvery-gray cedar cladding is accented with green trim. The new standing-seam metal roof has an integrated gutter.
Silvery-gray cedar cladding is accented with green trim. The new standing-seam metal roof has an integrated gutter.
Architect Michael Campbell renovated an upstate New York retreat for a Brooklyn family. The garage was separate and had an illegal ADU upstairs, so Campbell built a foyer that connects it with the home.
Architect Michael Campbell renovated an upstate New York retreat for a Brooklyn family. The garage was separate and had an illegal ADU upstairs, so Campbell built a foyer that connects it with the home.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
The library doubles as an office for Bhavani's husband. In a mostly white-walled house, the deep, navy-blue paint makes the space feel cozy. The double-wide leather recliner is from Crate & Barrel. The windows purposefully frame the heritage oak tree in the front yard.
The library doubles as an office for Bhavani's husband. In a mostly white-walled house, the deep, navy-blue paint makes the space feel cozy. The double-wide leather recliner is from Crate & Barrel. The windows purposefully frame the heritage oak tree in the front yard.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
The ADU features a Murphy bed and a small integrated desk nook, which allows for maximum flexibility. Bhavani sees this as a future hangout for her boys (currently ages 9 and 11) and their friends.
The ADU features a Murphy bed and a small integrated desk nook, which allows for maximum flexibility. Bhavani sees this as a future hangout for her boys (currently ages 9 and 11) and their friends.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
White oak wainscoting helps connect the office to the rest of the house. “We thought, we want to have a space where, if you’re going to be working, it’s actually a lovely place to be versus an afterthought,” Tara says.
White oak wainscoting helps connect the office to the rest of the house. “We thought, we want to have a space where, if you’re going to be working, it’s actually a lovely place to be versus an afterthought,” Tara says.
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
The raised, covered porch is reminiscent of a Japanese <i>engawa</i>, a veranda-like transitional space that connects the home to the landscape. The renovation expanded views to the lake with new windows in the primary bedroom and bath, and sliders that replaced a standard solid door in the living area.
engawa
Excavating the lower level allowed the design team to install large windows facing a nature preserve and lake in Wes’s office. Although a handful of windows—including these—and the sliding glass doors off the main living area are new, most of the home’s existing windows were retained as part of the renovation.
Excavating the lower level allowed the design team to install large windows facing a nature preserve and lake in Wes’s office. Although a handful of windows—including these—and the sliding glass doors off the main living area are new, most of the home’s existing windows were retained as part of the renovation.
When Rick is done with the work day in his office in the brick house, he heads over to the sauna and cold plunge. "He is religious about using the sauna,
When Rick is done with the work day in his office in the brick house, he heads over to the sauna and cold plunge. "He is religious about using the sauna,
There's a built-in desk in one of the guest rooms.
There's a built-in desk in one of the guest rooms.
The tile in the primary bathroom is Concrete Collaborative's way cooler line on the floor, and 2x8 Fireclay tile in Caribbean on the walls. The custom vanity is Alder with a Ceaserstone counter.
The tile in the primary bathroom is Concrete Collaborative's way cooler line on the floor, and 2x8 Fireclay tile in Caribbean on the walls. The custom vanity is Alder with a Ceaserstone counter.
"Whenever I'm finished in the kitchen, I'm drawn to sit down at the table,
"Whenever I'm finished in the kitchen, I'm drawn to sit down at the table,

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