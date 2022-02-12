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A perforated metal staircase, finished in the same color as the pool, rises through the center of the 1,950-square-foot home. The dining table, designed by Studio Woot Woot with Stijn Van Damme, is painted a brilliant blue, specifically NCS S 2050-R80B. Around the table, vintage wood chairs mix with a red Mibu dining chair from Ondarreta. “Everyone told me to be careful with the colors, but I don’t doubt myself easily,” says Karina. The striped vase is from Arket.
Excavating the lower level allowed the design team to install large windows facing a nature preserve and lake in Wes’s office. Although a handful of windows—including these—and the sliding glass doors off the main living area are new, most of the home’s existing windows were retained as part of the renovation.
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