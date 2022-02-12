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Englishman Bay Retreat resides on a plot of land next door to the homeowner’s parents’ property; he remembers traversing it as a child to get to the pebbled beach. Clad in hardy local hemlock and raised on galvanized steel piers with board-formed concrete wrapping the ground floor’s mechanical systems, the residence is designed to endure through the ages.
The back of the cabin houses barely noticeable utility closets. Given the wood’s natural expansion and contraction in the local climate, the architects asked the contractor, Florent Dromard, to install the planks three millimeters apart, with a UV membrane behind them for additional weather protection.
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