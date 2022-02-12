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Collection by Stefan Georgi

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"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
The office, cantilevered over the trees, can also double as a playroom for the children. “I wanted a place that they would be excited to go to,” says the homeowner, “creating a fun, whimsical house that would appeal to them 20 years down the road.”
The office, cantilevered over the trees, can also double as a playroom for the children. “I wanted a place that they would be excited to go to,” says the homeowner, “creating a fun, whimsical house that would appeal to them 20 years down the road.”
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
Englishman Bay Retreat resides on a plot of land next door to the homeowner’s parents’ property; he remembers traversing it as a child to get to the pebbled beach. Clad in hardy local hemlock and raised on galvanized steel piers with board-formed concrete wrapping the ground floor’s mechanical systems, the residence is designed to endure through the ages.
Englishman Bay Retreat resides on a plot of land next door to the homeowner’s parents’ property; he remembers traversing it as a child to get to the pebbled beach. Clad in hardy local hemlock and raised on galvanized steel piers with board-formed concrete wrapping the ground floor’s mechanical systems, the residence is designed to endure through the ages.
After renovations were complete, the family took a trip from Canada, through the USA, to Baja, Mexico.
After renovations were complete, the family took a trip from Canada, through the USA, to Baja, Mexico.
The family room on the second floor overlooks the main living area below through a slender opening delineated by a railing. Both floors receive natural light through a rectangular skylight.
The family room on the second floor overlooks the main living area below through a slender opening delineated by a railing. Both floors receive natural light through a rectangular skylight.
The couple worked with landscape designer Celeste Cabanillas to pick native grasses, trees, and shrubs that attract local birds and insects.
The couple worked with landscape designer Celeste Cabanillas to pick native grasses, trees, and shrubs that attract local birds and insects.
The prefabs are built on a standard concrete pier foundation. MyCabin can design a stem wall or helical pile foundation at an additional cost if they receive a soil report for the site.
The prefabs are built on a standard concrete pier foundation. MyCabin can design a stem wall or helical pile foundation at an additional cost if they receive a soil report for the site.
In addition to units designed for , MyCabin also offers Galia: a 64-square foot, wood-fired sauna.
In addition to units designed for , MyCabin also offers Galia: a 64-square foot, wood-fired sauna.
The back of the cabin houses barely noticeable utility closets. Given the wood’s natural expansion and contraction in the local climate, the architects asked the contractor, Florent Dromard, to install the planks three millimeters apart, with a UV membrane behind them for additional weather protection.
The back of the cabin houses barely noticeable utility closets. Given the wood’s natural expansion and contraction in the local climate, the architects asked the contractor, Florent Dromard, to install the planks three millimeters apart, with a UV membrane behind them for additional weather protection.
The design was meant to complement the striking views of the forested hills—and the Pacific a mile away—through a wall of minimally framed glass panes spanning the cabin’s front. “Whenever I arrive, I sit on the sofa and stay there for a while, gazing at the horizon,” says Raúl.
The design was meant to complement the striking views of the forested hills—and the Pacific a mile away—through a wall of minimally framed glass panes spanning the cabin’s front. “Whenever I arrive, I sit on the sofa and stay there for a while, gazing at the horizon,” says Raúl.
The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.
The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.

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