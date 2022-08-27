SubscribeSign In
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">It was important to Thomas that the property could be shared with friends and family, and there are enough bedrooms to comfortably sleep up to 12 guests. </span>One of the guest bedrooms features a “gallery wall” of small framed artworks that Thomas inherited from his grandmother.
Another guest bedroom features a work area with a desk by Poul Kjærholm and chairs designed by Hans J. Wegner. “I mostly decorate with 20th-Century Danish designs, which are in many ways immortal,” says Thomas of his interior choices. “They simply work into any home interior—and they fit in really well with this old historic house.”
A small bathroom has been created in the corner of the master bedroom using white-framed crittall-style windows.
The neutral color palette keeps the focus on the period details in the home, including finely crafted woodwork around the windows. The bathrooms use Vipp bathroom modules in white. Details such as the rounded corners and floating vanity top elevate the otherwise minimal form.
White-and-blue, wood-grain–patterned UonUon tiles by 14oraitaliana line the bathroom walls in a loft above the garage.
Turfstone pavers laid in herringbone pattern and it generates natural edges for the landscape. The gravels contrast with the pattern. Functionally, the turfstone permeable paver allows rainwater to be gradually filtered back into the soil naturally, resulting in the control and stabilization of soil erosion. The volume initiated from a minimum length of overhang by the code is created into an angled geometry. It is attractive and functional.
Flooring Detail - On the floor, a herringbone pattern defined the public areas of the house, while a straight-laid pattern was used to denote areas of privacy, the transition of which provided fascinating "in-between" moments
Rustic elements like pebble shower tile and faux wood herringbone floors give this monochromatic modern design a touch of earthy calm.
Original herringbone floor and fireplace wall in venetian plaster finish
The décor was deliberately kept unfussy, down to the cool green French chairs. The patterned chair is upholstered in one of the client’s own distinctive tweed designs. Salvaged oak parquet flooring was used throughout, laid in a Mondrian-esque grid pattern, rather than the traditional herringbone arrangement. Left with its original patina intact, it lends warmth to the area.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
The primary bathroom in black and white is fully tiled in opposing brick and hexagonal shapes that widen the space. The shower features a lovely tiled bench beside one of the second floor windows.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
The renovated bathroom features tiles from Heath Ceramics.
