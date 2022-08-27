Favorites
Another guest bedroom features a work area with a desk by Poul Kjærholm and chairs designed by Hans J. Wegner. “I mostly decorate with 20th-Century Danish designs, which are in many ways immortal,” says Thomas of his interior choices. “They simply work into any home interior—and they fit in really well with this old historic house.”
Turfstone pavers laid in herringbone pattern and it generates natural edges for the landscape. The gravels contrast with the pattern. Functionally, the turfstone permeable paver allows rainwater to be gradually filtered back into the soil naturally, resulting in the control and stabilization of soil erosion. The volume initiated from a minimum length of overhang by the code is created into an angled geometry. It is attractive and functional.
The décor was deliberately kept unfussy, down to the cool green French chairs. The patterned chair is upholstered in one of the client’s own distinctive tweed designs. Salvaged oak parquet flooring was used throughout, laid in a Mondrian-esque grid pattern, rather than the traditional herringbone arrangement. Left with its original patina intact, it lends warmth to the area.
