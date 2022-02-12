Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by John Fisher

Favorites

View 485 Photos
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
The blue-hued volume stands in glassy contrast against the nocturnal blackness of the mountainside.
The blue-hued volume stands in glassy contrast against the nocturnal blackness of the mountainside.
The interior features exposed ceiling beams and concrete walls, and the decor celebrates natural materials like timber and jute.
The interior features exposed ceiling beams and concrete walls, and the decor celebrates natural materials like timber and jute.
This shipping container office cantilevers over its concrete foundation by seven feet and draws utilities from the property’s 1930s residence.
This shipping container office cantilevers over its concrete foundation by seven feet and draws utilities from the property’s 1930s residence.
The firm restored the home with exterior metal cladding, which will be more resilient in the coastal weather, and new window units bring in plenty of natural light.
The firm restored the home with exterior metal cladding, which will be more resilient in the coastal weather, and new window units bring in plenty of natural light.
Nestled in the jungle of São Paulo, Casa de Vidro (or Glass House) was the first built project by architect Lina Bo Bardi. Its glass volume stands on thin support columns that allow greenery to grow into the home.
Nestled in the jungle of São Paulo, Casa de Vidro (or Glass House) was the first built project by architect Lina Bo Bardi. Its glass volume stands on thin support columns that allow greenery to grow into the home.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
Built with the factory-fabricated Blue Sky Building System (BSBS), the home’s steel-framed floor, roof, and structural posts were rapidly bolted together on-site in less than two weeks.
Built with the factory-fabricated Blue Sky Building System (BSBS), the home’s steel-framed floor, roof, and structural posts were rapidly bolted together on-site in less than two weeks.
Lina swivel chairs overlook panoramic views.
Lina swivel chairs overlook panoramic views.
The most costly parts of the build were the board-formed concrete walls and fireplace. “We believe it was worth spending the money here for a few reasons,” reveals architect Cavin Costello. “The mass anchors the house into the landscape, and the material is incredibly durable—something we need in the harsh desert sun. The board-forms give the home a wonderful character.”
The most costly parts of the build were the board-formed concrete walls and fireplace. “We believe it was worth spending the money here for a few reasons,” reveals architect Cavin Costello. “The mass anchors the house into the landscape, and the material is incredibly durable—something we need in the harsh desert sun. The board-forms give the home a wonderful character.”
“Courtyards are a fantastic way of controlling the sun here,” says architect Cavin Costello. “We live outdoors primarily in the late fall/winter, when the sun angle is very low, and tall walls are often more effective than roofs in providing shade for the outdoor spaces.”
“Courtyards are a fantastic way of controlling the sun here,” says architect Cavin Costello. “We live outdoors primarily in the late fall/winter, when the sun angle is very low, and tall walls are often more effective than roofs in providing shade for the outdoor spaces.”
Peter Braithwaite Studio crafted this peaceful retreat for a couple in Seabright, Nova Scotia.
Peter Braithwaite Studio crafted this peaceful retreat for a couple in Seabright, Nova Scotia.
The minimal interior lets the great outdoors take the limelight.
The minimal interior lets the great outdoors take the limelight.
A mix of horizontal and vertical cladding gives the exterior a sleek, dynamic appearance.
A mix of horizontal and vertical cladding gives the exterior a sleek, dynamic appearance.
The garden was planned by Megan, who selected agaves amongst other plantings as a tribute to her California roots.
The garden was planned by Megan, who selected agaves amongst other plantings as a tribute to her California roots.
The foamed aluminum mountain range—hoisted on posts that mimic surveyor poles—is a joy-sparking addition to the aptly named Mountain View residence, its design inspired by the Matterhorn ride at Disneyland (though architect Mat Barnes admits he "is no Disney fanatic").
The foamed aluminum mountain range—hoisted on posts that mimic surveyor poles—is a joy-sparking addition to the aptly named Mountain View residence, its design inspired by the Matterhorn ride at Disneyland (though architect Mat Barnes admits he "is no Disney fanatic").
The bedroom is lined in spruce and sparsely furnished, save for a built-in bed designed by Ateljé Sotamaa. The coverlet and pillows feature a folkloric pattern by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
The bedroom is lined in spruce and sparsely furnished, save for a built-in bed designed by Ateljé Sotamaa. The coverlet and pillows feature a folkloric pattern by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.

465 more saves