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In the basement lounge area under the stairs, Lee had a giant sofa is upholstered in 18 Peruvian blankets that JHID collected over several months. The paintings are by Heather Watkins, a Portland artist. The coffee table is custom design in solid fir, which adds a lighter counterpoint to the Benjamin Moore Kendall Charcoal paint used in the alcove.
“When we bought it, the apartment felt rather uninspired and confined, but it had such great potential,” resident Bart says. The building, on Sixth Avenue, is part of the Ladies' Mile Historic District, which once housed the city’s most famous department stores. The building was commissioned by Irish merchant Hugh O’Neill to house his dry-goods emporium. It now houses a mix of commerce and condos.