Another room dripping with color is the kitchen, which mixes freestanding and built-in cabinetry with handmade Mexican terracotta tiles.
Patterned tile continue into one of the home's four bathrooms, where a gold-painted, free-standing soaking tub complements the colorful blinds.
The lowest level is currently arranged as an artist studio, complete with a gallery area and a separate entrance. Depending on the owner's needs, this level can easily be transformed into an income-producing apartment or workspace rental.