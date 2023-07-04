Honka sources Finnish pine and spruce from PEFC-certified forests, which endorse sustainable forestry management practices.
The sustainable structure sits slightly above ground and features beams and pillars made from glued laminated timber and wooden paneled walls constructed from cross laminated timber.
The use of reforested wood helped to keep construction waste to a minimum.
The suspended deck system helps to shield the modules from beach and river views.
The modular design allows for maximum use of sunlight and coastal topography with minimal disruption the surrounding land.
Nathalie and Greg Kupfer used salvaged and gifted materials to construct a tiny cabin in Alberta, Canada. They spent $2,109 on the build and recouped $2,087 by selling items they had obtained by bartering.
Nathalie and Greg perch on the front steps on a sunny summer day.
Launech teaches cooking classes in the house, and the mobile countertops make it easy for her to configure the kitchen to her tastes.
Sliding barn doors on the east and west sides close the Outdoor Room during inclement weather. The home’s prefabricated panels were fully insulated to minimize thermal bridging.
A hallways leads to the brightly-colored master bedroom. Hardwood floors running throughout the home are from Bois Chamois.
A nighttime view reveals the glow of the pink interior and the entrance open to the backyard.
The semi-enclosed kitchen has a barbecue and a two-burner propane stove from Coleman. The Gersby bookcase, kitchen cabinets and countertop are also from Ikea while the drop cloth is from Chicago Canvas and Supplies.
Jessica created a mural above the covered seating area by tracing shadows cast by nearby trees.
On the other side of Shannon (which is only two minutes away because of the village's tininess), a former auto-body shop was renovated into Jessica's art studio.